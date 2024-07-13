Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 196.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,017,000 after purchasing an additional 233,393 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after buying an additional 909,819 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BECN. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $103.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

