Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 23,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.91.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
