Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 23,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

