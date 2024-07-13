BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $85.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club traded as high as $92.27 and last traded at $91.48, with a volume of 168448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.63.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,386. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

