BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.42 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $362,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,031,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,721,422.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 545,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,351.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.