Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BTT stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

