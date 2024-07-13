BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.