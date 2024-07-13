BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 408,394 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 314.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,364 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 408,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.09% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298,604 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,685 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

