BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

