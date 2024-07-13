BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 2.3 %

SKY stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

