BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 39,327 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 124.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.19% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $112.38.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.