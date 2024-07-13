Bradley T. Wiemann Sells 7,500 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 393,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $11,508,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,482,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Daktronics by 29.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 997,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 227,108 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

See Also

