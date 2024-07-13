BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 277,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 820,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

BRC Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRC by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,157 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in BRC by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 262,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,120 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BRC in the first quarter worth about $731,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

