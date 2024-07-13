Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $105.60 and last traded at $105.50, with a volume of 4969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

