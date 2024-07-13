Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Down 0.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $41.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded as low as $41.01 and last traded at $41.06. Approximately 2,982,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 15,571,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

