British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Irvinder Goodhew Acquires 3,504 Shares

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £14,436.48 ($18,491.71).

BLND stock opened at GBX 416.80 ($5.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 446.80 ($5.72). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 416.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 393.14. The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -350.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 10.64 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,932.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($6.01) to GBX 500 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 432 ($5.53) to GBX 405 ($5.19) in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 404 ($5.17).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

