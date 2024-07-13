BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,105,000 after purchasing an additional 471,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after buying an additional 184,313 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 95,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $5,376,000.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.06.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

