Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,540.67 ($19.73).
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.21) to GBX 1,200 ($15.37) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.45) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 42.70 ($0.55) dividend. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,243.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.48), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($161,077.42). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
