Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,780 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.14% of Canadian Solar worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 103.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 404,759 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 205,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 726,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after buying an additional 73,493 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

