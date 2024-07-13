Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 1,031 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.44.
Visa Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of V stock opened at $265.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $485.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
