CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the June 15th total of 355,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of ACNDF opened at C$0.76 on Friday. CapitaLand India Trust has a one year low of C$0.72 and a one year high of C$0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.77.
CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile
