CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the June 15th total of 355,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ACNDF opened at C$0.76 on Friday. CapitaLand India Trust has a one year low of C$0.72 and a one year high of C$0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.77.

CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile

Featured Articles

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. CLINT may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

