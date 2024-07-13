Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 111,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,051,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

