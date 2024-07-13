Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.09

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 8180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $70,626.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,067.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,089,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,562,000 after acquiring an additional 112,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 599,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,967 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

