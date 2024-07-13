CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires Shares of 402 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

TMO stock opened at $548.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

