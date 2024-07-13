China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,281,400 shares, a growth of 30,409.5% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,026,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

China Resources Beer Trading Up 0.4 %

CRHKY opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

