Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17,266.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62,849 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,191,000 after buying an additional 99,419 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $122.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

