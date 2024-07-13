Citigroup Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $80.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $94.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

Get Trex alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TREX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trex

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trex

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,314,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,829,000 after buying an additional 65,428 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trex by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,638,000 after purchasing an additional 660,536 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,913,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Trex by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.