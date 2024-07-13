Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 0.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $63.21 and last traded at $63.02. Approximately 1,753,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,908,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.83.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock valued at $567,718,040. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $274.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

