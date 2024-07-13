Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 160,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 139,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of XCEM opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $33.41.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

