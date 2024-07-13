Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $140,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,920,000 after acquiring an additional 657,170 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,888,000 after acquiring an additional 127,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $47,980,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.