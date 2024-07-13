Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,587 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $359.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.10. The company has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

