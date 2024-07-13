Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.