Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 24.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

About Crédit Agricole

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

