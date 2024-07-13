Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Crédit Agricole Price Performance
Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.47.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 24.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.
