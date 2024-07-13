Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 810 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cross Staff Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Alphabet by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,710,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,644,000 after acquiring an additional 654,278 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 16,618.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after acquiring an additional 830,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,064,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,910 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,988 shares of company stock worth $21,015,755. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $185.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.06.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

