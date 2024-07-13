Csenge Advisory Group Has $204,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $206.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.70. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $234.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.