CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.11% of CSW Industrials worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CL King started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $257,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,028.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSWI stock opened at $278.74 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $283.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.43.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

