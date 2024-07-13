Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,671 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 6,462.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $48,986.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,751.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $84.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 64.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

