Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,600 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 600.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,047,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,183,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MGIC Investment by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,008,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MGIC Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,023,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,067,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,776,000 after purchasing an additional 415,628 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTG opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

