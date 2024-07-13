Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 419,781 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,992,000 after acquiring an additional 146,384 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ANF opened at $173.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

