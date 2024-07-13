Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 610 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NXRT opened at $39.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $49.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

