Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,336 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in United Bankshares by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,311,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,931,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United Bankshares by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 138,317 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2,745.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,835,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

UBSI opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens cut their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.