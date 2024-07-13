Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $636.71 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

