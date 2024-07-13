Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 608.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,527,000 after buying an additional 481,059 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,806,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 316,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

