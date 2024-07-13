Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Generac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

