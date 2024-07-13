Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,100 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSIQ opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSIQ. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
