Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97,953 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $97.92.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush raised Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Century Communities

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.