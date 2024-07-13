Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 2,830.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Forward Air by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,281,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 645,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,610,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $624.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forward Air

About Forward Air

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.