Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 613.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLKN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.