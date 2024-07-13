Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tobam lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.69%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

