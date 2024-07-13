Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 604.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 61.4% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 66,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth $161,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth $146,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Teekay by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TK opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.64. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 110.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Teekay’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

