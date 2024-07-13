Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $201,000 Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 588.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NMI alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in NMI by 47.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 28,853 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in NMI by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NMI by 33.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,144,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,009,000 after acquiring an additional 284,405 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $35.56 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. UBS Group cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMI

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.